TCU forward Vladimir Brodziansky throws a T-shirt into the crowd amid a celebration following a game against Richmond in an NIT quarterfinal on March 21 at Schollmaier Arena. The Frogs’ 86-68 victory sent them to the semifinals in New York City, where they went on to win their first postseason championship.
TCU forward Vladimir Brodziansky throws a T-shirt into the crowd amid a celebration following a game against Richmond in an NIT quarterfinal on March 21 at Schollmaier Arena. The Frogs’ 86-68 victory sent them to the semifinals in New York City, where they went on to win their first postseason championship. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU forward Vladimir Brodziansky throws a T-shirt into the crowd amid a celebration following a game against Richmond in an NIT quarterfinal on March 21 at Schollmaier Arena. The Frogs’ 86-68 victory sent them to the semifinals in New York City, where they went on to win their first postseason championship. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

TCU

Guess what TCU player got snubbed on the Big 12 preseason basketball team

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

October 12, 2017 11:53 AM

In a first for TCU basketball, senior forward Vladimir Brodziansky was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team.

He is the first TCU player so honored in the Horned Frogs’ six years in the league.

But one of the league’s top forwards, Kenrich Williams, who led the Big 12 in double-doubles a year ago, wound up with only honorable mention preseason notice.

The honors were voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches.

Brodziansky led TCU in scoring at 14.1 points per game, and his 82 blocked shots were the second highest single-season total in school history.

The 6-foot-11 player from Prievidza, Slovakia, shot 56.4 percent last season, ranking third in the Big 12. He will be playing his third season at TCU following a transfer from Pratt (Kan.) Community College.

Joining Brodziansky as preseason all-conference players were Kansas guard Devonte Graham, West Virginia guard Jevon Carter, Texas Tech forward Zach Smith and Oklahoma State combo forward Jeffrey Carroll.

That left no room for Williams, a 6-foot-7 senior who averaged 11.4 points and 9.7 rebounds as a junior and is drawing NBA attention. He ranked 11th in the country in double-doubles a year ago, including in all five games of the NIT Tournament.

Williams recorded just the second triple-double in TCU history against Richmond in the third round of the NIT, and he was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after recording team highs of 25 points and 12 rebounds in the Frogs’ championship victory against Georgia Tech.

The honorable mention for Williams, however, was still notable for TCU. The team’s last such honor came six years ago when Hank Thorns was named preseason all-Mountain West.

The season opener for TCU is Nov. 10 against ULM.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 0:23

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook
TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 0:58

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017
TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 1:23

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule

View More Video