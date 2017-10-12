Guess what TCU player got snubbed on the Big 12 preseason basketball team

In a first for TCU basketball, senior forward Vladimir Brodziansky was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team.
He is the first TCU player so honored in the Horned Frogs’ six years in the league.
But one of the league’s top forwards, Kenrich Williams, who led the Big 12 in double-doubles a year ago, wound up with only honorable mention preseason notice.
The honors were voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches.
Brodziansky led TCU in scoring at 14.1 points per game, and his 82 blocked shots were the second highest single-season total in school history.
The 6-foot-11 player from Prievidza, Slovakia, shot 56.4 percent last season, ranking third in the Big 12. He will be playing his third season at TCU following a transfer from Pratt (Kan.) Community College.
Joining Brodziansky as preseason all-conference players were Kansas guard Devonte Graham, West Virginia guard Jevon Carter, Texas Tech forward Zach Smith and Oklahoma State combo forward Jeffrey Carroll.
That left no room for Williams, a 6-foot-7 senior who averaged 11.4 points and 9.7 rebounds as a junior and is drawing NBA attention. He ranked 11th in the country in double-doubles a year ago, including in all five games of the NIT Tournament.
A few NBA scouts at practice today.#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/kUSyFeIju7— TCU Basketball (@TCUBasketball) October 3, 2017
Williams recorded just the second triple-double in TCU history against Richmond in the third round of the NIT, and he was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after recording team highs of 25 points and 12 rebounds in the Frogs’ championship victory against Georgia Tech.
The honorable mention for Williams, however, was still notable for TCU. The team’s last such honor came six years ago when Hank Thorns was named preseason all-Mountain West.
The season opener for TCU is Nov. 10 against ULM.
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
