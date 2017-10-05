What TCU’s Gary Patterson noticed about this three-game stretch

TCU is in the middle of a three-game stretch against three teams it lost to last year by a combined score of 95-22.
Think Gary Patterson doesn’t know?
“Somebody said, ‘Don’t overlook.’ Are you kidding me?” the TCU football coach said Tuesday. “You look at the three teams in a row. We had two weeks ago, Oklahoma State. Then West Virginia and Kansas State. All of them got after us last year.”
Last season, West Virginia handed TCU its worst loss as a Big 12 member, 34-10, in Morgantown, and Oklahoma State won 31-6 in Fort Worth and Kansas State won 30-6 in Fort Worth.
This year, the No. 8 Horned Frogs are coming off a 44-31 victory two weeks ago at Oklahoma State, their first in Stillwater as a Big 12 team. Saturday, they meet West Virginia. Next week, they travel to Manhattan to face Kansas State.
“And KU really had us beat,” Patterson said.
Last year in Lawrence, TCU rallied from a 10-point deficit and escaped with a 24-23 victory against Kansas. The rematch with the Jayhawks follows this three-game stretch.
Three weeks ago, TCU beat another team it lost to last season. The Frogs won 28-7 at Arkansas after losing 41-38 in Fort Worth a year ago.
The Frogs see another team they lost to in 2016, Texas Tech, on Nov. 11 in Lubbock.
The final team TCU lost to a year ago, Georgia in the Liberty Bowl, is not on the regular-season schedule.
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
Comments