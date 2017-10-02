TCU vs. West Virginia: What to know about the Horned Frogs and Mountaineers

No. 8 TCU (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) vs. No. 23 West Virginia (3-1, 1-0)

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Amon G. Carter Stadium

TV: FS1

Radio: WBAP/820 AM, KTCU 88.7 FM

Series: Tied 3-3. All but one meeting has been in the Big 12, where TCU leads the series 3-2. West Virginia took a 31-14 victory in the 1984 Bluebonnet Bowl. TCU won 39-38 in two overtimes at West Virginia in 2012 and lost 30-27 in overtime in Fort Worth in 2013. TCU won 31-30 in 2014 and 40-10 in 2015. Last season’s 34-10 West Virginia victory was TCU’s worst loss in the Big 12.

Weather: Mostly sunny. High of 83, low of 66. Chance of rain 20 percent. Humidity 71 percent. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Who’s favored: TCU by 12.5

What’s this about: Both teams will try to stay atop the Big 12. TCU is facing one of the conference championship contenders for a second consecutive game, having won at Oklahoma State two weeks ago. West Virginia is playing its second consecutive conference road game, having won at Kansas two weeks ago. Both teams were off last week. The game is one of the highlight matchups in the conference and the site of this week’s ESPN “College GameDay” broadcast.

Last week: TCU, bye. West Virginia, bye.

Last year: West Virginia 34, TCU 10 in Morgantown, W.V.

Last time in Fort Worth: TCU 41, West Virginia 10 in 2015.

Stat leaders

TCU: RB Darius Anderson, 68 carries, 422 yards, 6 TD. QB Kenny Hill, 85-117-3 for 965 yards, nine touchdowns. WR Desmon White, 14 catches, 151 yards, 2 TD; WR KeVontae Turpin, 14-139, 1. LB Travin Howard, 26 tackles, 1 INT; S Nick Orr, 22 tackles, 1 INT.

West Virginia: RB Justin Crawford, 61 carries, 451 yards, 6 TD. QB Will Grier, 94-144-3 for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns. WR Gary Jennings Jr. 29 catches, 438 yards, 1 TD; WR David Sills, 26-396-7. LB Al-Rasheed Benton, 36 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT.

From around here

Fr. WR Reggie Roberson Jr. played at Mesquite Horn. He has caught six passes for 30 yards and one touchdown.

Fr. PK Luke Hogan played at Keller.

Numbers game

1 Point separating TCU and West Virginia in scoring offense. West Virginia averages 48.8 points per game. TCU averages 47.8. Those marks rank second and fifth in the country.

4 Consecutive 300-yard passing games to start a career by Will Grier, the first West Virginia quarterback to do that.

65 First downs allowed by TCU this season, fewest in the Big 12.

Did you know?

West Virginia is second-best in the Big 12 at third-down defense. The Mountaineers allow a 31.7 conversion percentage. TCU leads the Big 12 in third-down offense, converting 63.2 percent of the time.

TCU and West Virginia are the top two rushing offenses in the Big 12, separated by barely more than a yard. TCU averages 232.3 yards per game. West Virginia averages 231.0. They rank 25th and 26th in the country.

Oklahoma (605.5), West Virginia (594.8) and Oklahoma State (583.4) are first, second and third in the country in offense. Texas Tech (536.5) is ninth, and TCU (497.0) is 17th.

West Virginia gave up a school-record 291 yards to Kansas’ Khalil Herbert, two weeks ago in Lawrence. Before that, the record was 272 by Kevan Barlow of Pitt in 2000.