TCU head coach Gary Patterson and his team moved up to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 despite having a bye week. The Horned Frogs host No. 23 West Virgina at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
TCU

TCU moves up to No. 8 in latest AP Top 25 rankings

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 01, 2017 1:36 PM

TCU moved up a spot to No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 Sunday afternoon.

The Horned Frogs moved up despite having a bye this weekend. TCU (4-0) beat Oklahoma State last week.

Alabama remained No. 1, receiving 1,506 points, edging No. 2 Clemson with 1,475 points. No. 3 Oklahoma is the highest-ranked Big 12 team. The Sooners, who were also off this week, received 1,392 points. OSU remained No. 15 after beating Texas Tech in Lubbock and West Virginia remained No. 23 during an off week. The Mountaineers play TCU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Top 25 AP Week 6:

1

Alabama　(44)

SEC

Record: 5-0

PV Rank

1

Points

1,506

2

Clemson　(17)

ACC

Record: 5-0

2

1,475

3

Oklahoma

Big 12

Record: 4-0

3

1,392

4

Penn State

Big Ten

Record: 5-0

4

1,325

5

Georgia

SEC

Record: 5-0

7

1,237

6

Washington

Pac-12

Record: 5-0

6

1,218

7

Michigan

Big Ten

Record: 4-0

8

1,115

8

TCU

Big 12

Record: 4-0

9

1,079

9

Wisconsin

Big Ten

Record: 4-0

10

1,028

10

Ohio State

Big Ten

Record: 4-1

11

1,016

11

Washington State

Pac-12

Record: 5-0

16

980

12

Auburn

SEC

Record: 4-1

13

802

13

Miami (FL)

ACC

Record: 3-0

14

782

14

USC

Pac-12

Record: 4-1

5

713

15

Oklahoma State

Big 12

Record: 4-1

15

664

16

Virginia Tech

ACC

Record: 4-1

12

549

17

Louisville

ACC

Record: 4-1

17

507

18

South Florida

The American

Record: 5-0

18

440

19

San Diego State

Mountain West

Record: 5-0

19

373

20

Utah

Pac-12

Record: 4-0

20

358

21

Notre Dame

Division I FBS Independents

Record: 4-1

22

349

21

Florida

SEC

Record: 3-1

21

349

23

West Virginia

Big 12

Record: 3-1

23

221

24

North Carolina State

ACC

Record: 4-1

-

149

25

UCF

The American

Record: 3-0

-

120

