TCU moves up to No. 8 in latest AP Top 25 rankings

TCU moved up a spot to No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 Sunday afternoon.
The Horned Frogs moved up despite having a bye this weekend. TCU (4-0) beat Oklahoma State last week.
Alabama remained No. 1, receiving 1,506 points, edging No. 2 Clemson with 1,475 points. No. 3 Oklahoma is the highest-ranked Big 12 team. The Sooners, who were also off this week, received 1,392 points. OSU remained No. 15 after beating Texas Tech in Lubbock and West Virginia remained No. 23 during an off week. The Mountaineers play TCU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Top 25 AP Week 6:
1
Alabama (44)
Record: 5-0
PV Rank
1
Points
1,506
2
Clemson (17)
Record: 5-0
2
1,475
3
|
Record: 4-0
3
1,392
4
|
Record: 5-0
4
1,325
5
|
Record: 5-0
7
1,237
6
|
Record: 5-0
6
1,218
7
|
Record: 4-0
8
1,115
8
|
Record: 4-0
9
1,079
9
|
Record: 4-0
10
1,028
10
|
Record: 4-1
11
1,016
11
|
Record: 5-0
16
980
12
|
Record: 4-1
13
802
13
|
Record: 3-0
14
782
14
|
Record: 4-1
5
713
15
|
Record: 4-1
15
664
16
|
Record: 4-1
12
549
17
|
Record: 4-1
17
507
18
|
Record: 5-0
18
440
19
|
Record: 5-0
19
373
20
|
Record: 4-0
20
358
21
|
Record: 4-1
22
349
21
|
Record: 3-1
21
349
23
|
Record: 3-1
23
221
24
|
Record: 4-1
-
149
25
|
Record: 3-0
-
120
Comments