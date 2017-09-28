TCU, Texas Tech place two on top 50 MLB prospect rankings

TCU and Texas Tech each have two players among Baseball America’s Top 50 college prospects for the major league draft.

TCU first baseman Luken Baker is the top-rated college player from Texas, ranking No. 12. He’s the second-highest ranked infield prospect in the nation. He was previously drafted the Houston Astros in 2015. He’ll be a junior when the Horned Frogs’ season starts in February. The MLB draft is scheduled to start on June 4.

Texas Tech left-hander Steven Gingery and right-hander Davis Martin are ranked Nos. 26 and 30. TCU right-hander Sean Wymer is No. 31. Oklahoma outfielder Steele Walker is the only other Big 12 player in the top 50 at No. 15. He attended Prosper High School.

The full top 50 list of college prospects can be found at BaseballAmerica.com.