TCU coach Gary Patterson said he hasn’t talked to his players about national anthem protests because it hasn’t been necessary.
TCU coach Gary Patterson said he hasn’t talked to his players about national anthem protests because it hasn’t been necessary. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com
TCU coach Gary Patterson said he hasn’t talked to his players about national anthem protests because it hasn’t been necessary. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

TCU

TCU’s Patterson on anthem protests: ‘You’ve got to allow people to be people’

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

September 26, 2017 3:04 PM

TCU coach Gary Patterson said he hasn’t talked to his players about national anthem protests because it hasn’t been necessary, but also that, “You’ve got to allow people to be people.”

“No. 1, our university is free speech,” Patterson said Tuesday at a bye week press conference when asked what he would tell a player who wanted to protest like some NFL players who have knelt during the anthem to highlight racial injustice.

“I’m going to answer you like this: This doesn’t have anything to do with all of that, this just has to do with everything in general,” Patterson said. “I just want us to get back to treating people right, doing the right thing. If you don’t have anything good to say, don’t say anything at all. How about we do that?

“So for me, that’s everybody else’s right now. That’s the situation that’s out there. My job is to take care of TCU, win football games.”

Patterson continued: “You’ve got to allow people to be people. But also, there are a lot of things out there that are just the right thing to do. And do the right thing and to act right and to treat people right and get everybody in the same direction. That’s what I grew up with where I grew up.”

President Donald Trump criticized NFL players over the weekend for their protests during the anthem over social injustice, police brutality and racism.

Patterson was asked if he has talked to his players about the possibility of protests coming to college athletics.

“Nope,” he said. “No. 1, we’re not out there for the anthem.”

He added somewhat jokingly, “That would be my advice to the NFL.”

More Videos

TCU's Patterson after beating Oklahoma State: 'We wanted to be relevant' 0:55

TCU's Patterson after beating Oklahoma State: 'We wanted to be relevant'

Pause
TCU quarterback Kenny Hill defends Big 12 against 'soft' label 1:49

TCU quarterback Kenny Hill defends Big 12 against 'soft' label

TCU's Ben Banogu 'impressed by teammates' after setting early tone 1:25

TCU's Ben Banogu 'impressed by teammates' after setting early tone

While DFW competes for new Amazon headquarters, take a look inside one of its fulfillment centers 1:05

While DFW competes for new Amazon headquarters, take a look inside one of its fulfillment centers

What to do after the Equifax data breach 2:20

What to do after the Equifax data breach

Time lapse of Big Tex's big day 0:34

Time lapse of Big Tex's big day

Jerry Jones explains the kneel before the flag 2:53

Jerry Jones explains the kneel before the flag

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 2:48

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem

  • TCU's Patterson after beating Oklahoma State: 'We wanted to be relevant'

    The Horned Frogs thrust themselves into the Big 12 and national scene with a 44-31 victory in Stillwater, where they had not won since 1991.

TCU's Patterson after beating Oklahoma State: 'We wanted to be relevant'

The Horned Frogs thrust themselves into the Big 12 and national scene with a 44-31 victory in Stillwater, where they had not won since 1991.

cmendez@star-telegram.com

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

TCU vs. West Virginia

2:30 p.m., Oct. 7, FS1

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

View More Video