TCU’s Patterson gets coach of the week award as honors roll in for 4-0 Frogs

More Videos

TCU's Patterson after beating Oklahoma State: 'We wanted to be relevant' 0:55

TCU's Patterson after beating Oklahoma State: 'We wanted to be relevant'

Pause
The cost of a new house in Fort Worth is rising, in time and money 0:44

The cost of a new house in Fort Worth is rising, in time and money

TCU quarterback Kenny Hill defends Big 12 against 'soft' label 1:49

TCU quarterback Kenny Hill defends Big 12 against 'soft' label

TCU's Kenny Hill determined to 'change the narrative about me' 1:09

TCU's Kenny Hill determined to 'change the narrative about me'

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

While DFW competes for new Amazon headquarters, take a look inside one of its fulfillment centers 1:05

While DFW competes for new Amazon headquarters, take a look inside one of its fulfillment centers

Airbnb rental causing problems for Arlington neighbors 1:17

Airbnb rental causing problems for Arlington neighbors

Timberview football a bit banged up, but still salty 1:13

Timberview football a bit banged up, but still salty

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

  • TCU's Patterson after beating Oklahoma State: 'We wanted to be relevant'

    The Horned Frogs thrust themselves into the Big 12 and national scene with a 44-31 victory in Stillwater, where they had not won since 1991.

The Horned Frogs thrust themselves into the Big 12 and national scene with a 44-31 victory in Stillwater, where they had not won since 1991. cmendez@star-telegram.com
The Horned Frogs thrust themselves into the Big 12 and national scene with a 44-31 victory in Stillwater, where they had not won since 1991. cmendez@star-telegram.com

TCU

TCU’s Patterson gets coach of the week award as honors roll in for 4-0 Frogs

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

September 25, 2017 4:03 PM

TCU’s Gary Patterson was named the Dodd Trophy coach of the week following the Horned Frogs’ 44-31 victory at then-No. 6 Oklahoma State.

“As a former Dodd Trophy winner, Coach Patterson has built the Horned Frogs football program into consistent contenders,” Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation chairman Jim Terry said in a statement on the organization website. “Saturday’s impressive victory over the Cowboys has TCU poised for another Big 12 title run this year.”

The previous weekly winners this year are UCLA’s Jim Mora following a comeback from 34 points against Texas A&M in Week 1, Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley following a win at then No. 2 Ohio State in Week 2 and Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen following a 30-point win at LSU in Week 3.

The Horned Frogs’ victory on Saturday in Stillwater kept them undefeated at 4-0 and bumped them to No. 9 in the AP Top 25.

Patterson won the Dodd Trophy for national coach of the year in 2009 after TCU went 12-1 and finished No. 6.

He is TCU’s all-time leader in football coaching victories with 153.

It is the third national honor for the Frogs following the win at Oklahoma State. The Football Writers Association of America named TCU its team of the week. And running back Darius Anderson was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Big 12 offensive player of the week after rushing for 160 yards and three touchdowns, including a 42-yard score to seal the game.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

View More Video