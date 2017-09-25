TCU’s Patterson gets coach of the week award as honors roll in for 4-0 Frogs

TCU’s Gary Patterson was named the Dodd Trophy coach of the week following the Horned Frogs’ 44-31 victory at then-No. 6 Oklahoma State.

“As a former Dodd Trophy winner, Coach Patterson has built the Horned Frogs football program into consistent contenders,” Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation chairman Jim Terry said in a statement on the organization website. “Saturday’s impressive victory over the Cowboys has TCU poised for another Big 12 title run this year.”

The previous weekly winners this year are UCLA’s Jim Mora following a comeback from 34 points against Texas A&M in Week 1, Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley following a win at then No. 2 Ohio State in Week 2 and Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen following a 30-point win at LSU in Week 3.

The Horned Frogs’ victory on Saturday in Stillwater kept them undefeated at 4-0 and bumped them to No. 9 in the AP Top 25.

Patterson won the Dodd Trophy for national coach of the year in 2009 after TCU went 12-1 and finished No. 6.

He is TCU’s all-time leader in football coaching victories with 153.

It is the third national honor for the Frogs following the win at Oklahoma State. The Football Writers Association of America named TCU its team of the week. And running back Darius Anderson was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Big 12 offensive player of the week after rushing for 160 yards and three touchdowns, including a 42-yard score to seal the game.