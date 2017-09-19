Patterson: TCU’s offense is in best health of season as OSU approaches

TCU football coach Gary Patterson announced Tuesday that his offense is in its best health so far this season, something he said the 16th-ranked Horned Frogs need when they face No. 6 Oklahoma State Saturday to open their Big 12 Conference schedule.
“We have to be ready to play,” Patterson said. “We are going to need every weapon we have.”
Wide receiver Ty Slanina, who has missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury, is expected to return. Running back Kyle Hicks, who has been slowed by injury all camp, will be a game-time decision, Patterson said.
Hicks, who played at Arlington Martin, has played in two of TCU’s three games, but didn’t play in the second half Saturday against SMU.
“I can probably tell you he’s closer to playing than he is not playing,” Patterson said about Hicks’ recovery. “It would be a big help because of the way he catches the ball and the knowledge he has of the offense.”
Defensive end Ty Summers (ankle) will be “ready to go,” Patterson said.
“We have got to be able to rotate in this game” Patterson said.
