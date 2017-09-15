TCU gets football, baseball commitment from Humble star, ‘next Bo Jackson’

More Videos 0:33 TCU wins first game 63-0 Pause 1:25 TCU's Ben Banogu 'impressed by teammates' after setting early tone 1:49 TCU quarterback Kenny Hill defends Big 12 against 'soft' label 1:40 TCU coach Gary Patterson 'not surprised' by dominating win at Arkansas 0:51 Summit QB Brysen McKinney runs and throws Jaguars to victory 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 1:32 Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6 1:29 Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Linehan Praises Prescott 0:47 Battle of the Burgers: 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

TCU wins first game 63-0 TCU players walk off the field with fireworks after winning their first game over Jackson State 63-0. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison) TCU players walk off the field with fireworks after winning their first game over Jackson State 63-0. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison) rmallison@star-telegram.com

TCU players walk off the field with fireworks after winning their first game over Jackson State 63-0. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison) rmallison@star-telegram.com