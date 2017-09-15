More Videos

TCU

TCU gets football, baseball commitment from Humble star, ‘next Bo Jackson’

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

September 15, 2017 12:03 PM

TCU gained a two-sport recruit Friday when Bryson Jackson of Humble declared a commitment in football and baseball.

He is a three-star receiver in football and a right-handed hitting outfielder at Kingwood Park, where he transfered for his senior season.

He chose TCU because it will give him a chance to become “the next Bo Jackson,” he told Nick Kreuger of Rivals.com.

“I’m going to do whatever it takes, push my hardest, and in both sports, I’m not going to let anyone stop me from doing that,” he told Rivals.

Jackson, 6-1 and 170 pounds, is ranked the 71st best player in Texas, according to Rivals’ football ratings. He is the 18th commitment to the 2018 football recruiting class, which 247Sports.com rates 21st nationally and third in the Big 12.

Jackson also considered LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Ole Miss.

He received congratulations on Twitter from another 2018 TCU commit, Taye Barber of Cypress Springs.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

