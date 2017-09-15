TCU gets football, baseball commitment from Humble star, ‘next Bo Jackson’

TCU gained a two-sport recruit Friday when Bryson Jackson of Humble declared a commitment in football and baseball.
He is a three-star receiver in football and a right-handed hitting outfielder at Kingwood Park, where he transfered for his senior season.
The newest member of the @TCUFootball and @TCU_Baseball program. #HornedFrogs pic.twitter.com/aUepGL0SDW— Joshua Koch_VYPE (@jokoch09) September 15, 2017
He chose TCU because it will give him a chance to become “the next Bo Jackson,” he told Nick Kreuger of Rivals.com.
“I’m going to do whatever it takes, push my hardest, and in both sports, I’m not going to let anyone stop me from doing that,” he told Rivals.
Jackson, 6-1 and 170 pounds, is ranked the 71st best player in Texas, according to Rivals’ football ratings. He is the 18th commitment to the 2018 football recruiting class, which 247Sports.com rates 21st nationally and third in the Big 12.
@BrysonJackson1 officially commits to @TCUFootball AND @TCU_Baseball today at The Park! Congrats! The Park is proud! #Family pic.twitter.com/TjF8XHhJFF— PARK Baseball (@KPARKBaseball1) September 15, 2017
Jackson also considered LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Ole Miss.
He received congratulations on Twitter from another 2018 TCU commit, Taye Barber of Cypress Springs.
Congrats to my bro @BrysonJackson1 Let's T'Up ❗️— Taye Barber ♔¹ (@_UniquelyGifted) September 15, 2017
