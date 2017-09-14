Take a look at LaDainian Tomlinson’s Hall of Fame ring. It’s magnificent

Beautiful and fitting.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will present former TCU great LaDainian Tomlinson with his Hall of Fame ring during halftime of the Los Angeles Chargers’ home opener Sunday against the Miami Dolphins game at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. Kickoff is 3:05 p.m.
Kay Jewelers has created a personalized ring for each member of the Class of 2017, which included Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and players Tomlinson, Kenny Easley, Jason Taylor, Morten Andersen, Terrell Davis and Kurt Warner.
LT’s ring has his likeness depicted on one side of the ring.
Tomlinson, a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, rushed for 13,684 career yards and 145 touchdowns in 11 NFL seasons, including nine with the Chargers and two with the New York Jets.
Before joining the NFL, Tomlinson was a Heisman Trophy finalist and an All-American at TCU. He was selected fifth overall by the Chargers in the 2001 NFL Draft.
Tomlinson had the most talked-about acceptance speech at the Hall induction in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 5 when he called for the country to unite as one. He received two standing ovations.
