TCU basketball takes conservative approach as guard recovers from knee injury

By Carlos Mendez



August 22, 2017 11:56 AM

TCU sophomore point guard Jaylen Fisher should be ready to play by the season opener, although the Horned Frogs are being conservative in his recovery from a meniscus tear, coach Jamie Dixon said.

“We took the long approach, the best approach for him long-term,” Dixon said. “So we think he’ll be ready to go when the season starts.”

Fisher suffered the injury on Aug. 3, two days before TCU left for a five-game Australian tour. He stayed behind to undergo surgery.

“He’s disappointed. He was playing real well, was practicing hard, playing his best basketball, so you certainly don’t want that,” Dixon said.

Dixon said Fisher suffered the same injury in high school and it was likely to happen again, so it occurred at a relatively good time in the calendar. “Better now than in November,” Dixon said.

“He’ll be back, he’ll be strong,” Dixon said. “We’ll have 100 percent Jaylen this year. He’ll be ready to go when this injury is healed. That’s what we’re looking forward to. I think it’s about at the stat of the year that he’ll be ready to go.”

Fisher was second on the team in assists and fourth in scoring last year. He started 34 of 35 games, missing the last four in the Frogs’ NIT championship run because of a broken hand.

Samuel, Lat enroll

Freshman center Kevin Samuel of Houston and freshman forward Lat Mayen of Australia attended class Monday, Dixon said.

Neither was able to enroll in June — Mayen because of a visa issue and Samuel because of a transcript question — and so missed the summer practices and Australia trip.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760

