TCU coach Jamie Dixon stands with Super Frog in the celebration following a victory against Fresno State in the first round of the NIT at Schollmaier Arena on March 15.
TCU coach Jamie Dixon stands with Super Frog in the celebration following a victory against Fresno State in the first round of the NIT at Schollmaier Arena on March 15. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU coach Jamie Dixon stands with Super Frog in the celebration following a victory against Fresno State in the first round of the NIT at Schollmaier Arena on March 15. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

TCU

TCU basketball season begins Nov. 10, includes SMU in non-conference

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

August 18, 2017 5:18 PM

Defending AAC champion SMU will visit Fort Worth to take on TCU in its non-conference basketball schedule, which includes a potential matchup with Maryland at a tournament in Florida.

The defending NIT champion Horned Frogs announced the first 12 matchups on their 2017-18 schedule. Nine of the 12 games will be played at Schollmaier Arena, the other three are at neutral sites.

The season starts Nov. 10 with a matchup against Louisiana Monroe, the first of four games at home before a trip to the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., for an opening matchup against New Mexico and then the either Maryland or St. Bonaventure.

Here is the non-conference schedule. Tip times and broadcast information are pending. The release of the Big 12 schedule is expected at the end of August:

Nov. 10 vs. ULM

Nov. 13 vs. Tennessee Tech

Nov. 15 vs. South Dakota

Nov. 20 vs. Omaha

Nov. 24 vs. New Mexico at Niceville, Fla. (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 25 vs. Maryland or St. Bonaventure (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 29 vs. Belmont

Dec. 2 vs. Yale

Dec. 5 vs. SMU

Dec. 8 vs. Nevada at Los Angeles (Basketball Hall of Fame Classic)

Dec. 18 vs. Texas Southern

Dec. 22 vs. William & Mary

Jan. 27 at Vanderbilt (Big 12/SEC Challenge)

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 0:23

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook
TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 0:58

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017
TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 1:23

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule

View More Video