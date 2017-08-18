TCU basketball season begins Nov. 10, includes SMU in non-conference

Defending AAC champion SMU will visit Fort Worth to take on TCU in its non-conference basketball schedule, which includes a potential matchup with Maryland at a tournament in Florida.
The defending NIT champion Horned Frogs announced the first 12 matchups on their 2017-18 schedule. Nine of the 12 games will be played at Schollmaier Arena, the other three are at neutral sites.
The season starts Nov. 10 with a matchup against Louisiana Monroe, the first of four games at home before a trip to the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., for an opening matchup against New Mexico and then the either Maryland or St. Bonaventure.
Here is the non-conference schedule. Tip times and broadcast information are pending. The release of the Big 12 schedule is expected at the end of August:
Nov. 10 vs. ULM
Nov. 13 vs. Tennessee Tech
Nov. 15 vs. South Dakota
Nov. 20 vs. Omaha
Nov. 24 vs. New Mexico at Niceville, Fla. (Emerald Coast Classic)
Nov. 25 vs. Maryland or St. Bonaventure (Emerald Coast Classic)
Nov. 29 vs. Belmont
Dec. 2 vs. Yale
Dec. 5 vs. SMU
Dec. 8 vs. Nevada at Los Angeles (Basketball Hall of Fame Classic)
Dec. 18 vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 22 vs. William & Mary
Jan. 27 at Vanderbilt (Big 12/SEC Challenge)
