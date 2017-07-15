Look at the big football dude TCU Horned Frogs land for 2018

TCU has landed a whopper of a football recruiting commitment for the class of 2018.
Junior college offensive tackle Anthony McKinney announced via Twitter on Thursday night that he had committed to the Horned Frogs. The Iowa Western player is 6-foot-8, 330 pounds.
McKinney, who played high school football in Illinois, is the Frogs’ 13th football commitment for 2018 and joins former Iowa Western teammate Taj Williams, a receiver with the Horned Frogs and former No. 1 ranked JC receiver, at TCU.
Oklahoma also offered McKinney, whose Twitter account shows a post of McKinney with Bob Stoops, just a couple of days before Stoops announced his surprise retirement.
Rivals.com rates McKinney as a four-star recruit, and he becomes the Frogs’ third four-star for 2018.
Huge thank you coach Patterson and the TCU staff for letting my family and I visit today!#Frearthefrog@ThomsenChris@TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/Rslc7j5bC5— Anthony McKinney (@Antwonmckinney6) June 10, 2017
Thanks to coach Stoops and the Oklahoma staff for being such great hosts on my first official visit.#TrulyBlessed#Boomersooner@OU_Football pic.twitter.com/xiSHRYHcbL— Anthony McKinney (@Antwonmckinney6) June 4, 2017
