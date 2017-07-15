TCU head football coach Gary Patterson and the Horned Frogs staff are working on building a stout recruiting class for 2018.
TCU

July 15, 2017 6:01 PM

Look at the big football dude TCU Horned Frogs land for 2018

By Vince Langford

vlangford@star-telegram.com

TCU has landed a whopper of a football recruiting commitment for the class of 2018.

Junior college offensive tackle Anthony McKinney announced via Twitter on Thursday night that he had committed to the Horned Frogs. The Iowa Western player is 6-foot-8, 330 pounds.

McKinney, who played high school football in Illinois, is the Frogs’ 13th football commitment for 2018 and joins former Iowa Western teammate Taj Williams, a receiver with the Horned Frogs and former No. 1 ranked JC receiver, at TCU.

Oklahoma also offered McKinney, whose Twitter account shows a post of McKinney with Bob Stoops, just a couple of days before Stoops announced his surprise retirement.

Rivals.com rates McKinney as a four-star recruit, and he becomes the Frogs’ third four-star for 2018.

