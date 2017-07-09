TCU football No. 2 behind only Ohio State in this ranking

TCU’s football program is ranked No. 2 in the nation, behind Ohio State.
The No. 2 ranking comes in an analysis done for USA Today by College Factual, which measures a combination of football success and the academic progress of the athletes.
The headline by College Factual, a website seeking to find the best college match for a prospective student, is “Play Division 1 football and get a great education at these 10 schools”
The USA Today article lists the accomplishments of the Horned Frogs football program and says:
“In addition to a rising football program, Texas Christian is ranked in the top 200 of schools nationwide. The school boasts a large percentage of full-time teachers, a high freshman retention rate, and higher than average four-year and six-year graduation rates.”
The good news is that TCU is ranked ahead of Duke and Notre Dame, two schools with sports and academic street cred.
The bad news for Horned Frogs fans is that the the top 10 includes Baylor at No. 7.
Comments