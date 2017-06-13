TCU catcher Evan Skoug, Omaha-bound, taken in 7th round by the White Sox

1:52 Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice Pause

0:43 Jeremy Jeffress closed out Monday's win with two scoreless innings

0:23 Nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keepy-uppy

1:44 Bingo: a chance to win...and socialize

0:43 Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on Atlanta to D.C. flight

1:27 Robinson Chirinos dissects Yu Darvish's dominance of the Astros

1:13 Joey Gallo missed a homer by inches but drove in a run with a triple

1:18 Yu Darvish discusses his gem in Houston

1:49 TCU's Jim Schlossnagle describes how hard it is to reach even one College World Series