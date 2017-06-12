Jimmy Thomas, former UT Arlington football standout and TCU assistant, dies at 69

Services were held Saturday in Fort Worth for UT Arlington Hall of Honor inductee Jimmy Thomas, the oldest of three brothers from Greenville, Texas, who played in the NFL. He died June 6 at age 69.
Thomas, played five years in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers (1969-73) as a running back and receiver.
His funeral services were at Christ Cathedral Church in Fort Worth.
Thomas’ obituary noted that he was the first black assistant coach at TCU. He was an assistant in 1974-76 under head coach Jim Shofner.
Thomas was a member of UTA’s 1967 team that won the Pecan Bowl against North Dakota State, ranked second in the College Division national wire polls. He was inducted into the UTA Hall of Honor in 2000.
Thomas played from 1965-68 and holds the school record for receiving yards in a season with 952. He was also the career leader in yardage with 1,906.
According to the Greenville Herald Banner, Thomas’ younger brothers Earl and Mike followed him into the NFL.
Mike told the Herald Banner that Jimmy Thomas coached youngsters in various sports, including football, baseball, basketball and softball.
“He touched quite a few lives,” Mike Thomas said.
Mike Thomas, who played collegiately at Oklahoma and Nevada-Las Vegas, was the Associated Press offensive rookie of the year in 1975 with the Washington Redskins and was a Pro Bowl selection in 1976 after rushing for 1,100 yards. He spent six years in the NFL, the last two with the San Diego Chargers.
Earl Thomas, a receiver, played from 1971-76 with the Chicago Bears, St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Oilers.
Survivors included his wife, Joyce; children, Derrick and Stacey; three grandchildren; two sisters; and two brothers.
This story includes material from Star-Telegram archives.
Comments