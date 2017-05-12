TCU’s third rally, in 9th, subdues OU

TCU scored three runs in the eighth inning and three runs in the ninth for its second and third rallies of the game to beat Oklahoma 9-6 on Friday night and clinch at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title.
The victory put TCU (36-11, 16-6 Big 12) one win away from clinching the Big 12 regular-season title with two conference games left. OU fell to 32-18, 10-9.
Connor Wanhanen’s leadoff double in the ninth, Ryan Merrill’s single, two walks and a hit by pitch helped fuel the three-run ninth.
Durbin Feltman earned the save with a scoreless ninth, allowing two hits.
TCU took a 6-4 lead in the top of the eighth. Evan Skoug hit his second double of the game to score one run, Cam Warner doubled to score Skoug and Warner scored later on a wild pitch. That overcame a 4-3 OU lead.
But the Sooners rallied for three in the bottom of the eighth. Two scored after a play a TCU throw to first base resulted in the OU base runner and TCU first baseman Luken Baker colliding. Baker had to leave the game.
TCU scored twice in the first inning. Wanhanen led off with a walk and Ryan Merrill followed with a single. Luken Baker’s single made it 1-0 and Evan Skoug got the second run home on a groundout. With two outs, Nolan Brown lined out to center field.
TCU took a 3-2 lead in the sixth when Elliott Barzilli hit a two-out single to score Skoug, who had led off with a double. Barzilli was thrown out stealing to end the inning.
TCU
200
001
033
— 9
9
2
Oklahoma
000
021
120
— 6
12
0
