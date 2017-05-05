No. 7 TCU, Texas go late in slugfest

TCU started its series against Texas with a bang.
The seventh-ranked Horned Frogs knocked four doubles and three homers in the first five innings Friday night en route to a 9-4 lead, but the Longhorns rallied to lead in extra innings before Evan Skoug’s home run sent it to the 11th in the opener of a Big 12 series at Lupton Stadium.
The Longhorns closed to within a run at 9-8 with a four-run seventh inning. Texas tied it in the eighth and then took the lead with a run in the top of the 10th inning at press time in a marathon slugfest.
It was Skoug’s second homer and 11th of the season.
Austen Wade doubled twice, Luken Baker hit a two-run double and Skoug powered a two-run homer to center against league ERA leader Morgan Cooper as the Frogs started 7-for-14 to lead 7-2.
In the fifth inning, Elliott Barzilli and Ryan Merrill homered back-to-back against reliever Jake McKenzie.
It was the third three-homer game of the season for TCU, not including a four-homer game.
The Frogs’ discipline at the plate forced Cooper into 84 pitches in three innings, drawing elevated pitches that the Frogs drove to every part of the field.
Wade doubled to left center and the right-field corner. Barzilli doubled off the wall in left center. Baker doubled to the corner in left. Skoug’s homer went to center.
Cam Warner singled in two runs in the first inning, Baker doubled in two runs in the second inning, and Skoug followed with a two-run homer for a 6-1 lead.
In the third inning, Ryan Merrill’s base hit to center made it 7-2.
Texas tightened the game with two runs in the fifth inning, plating a pair of inherited runners against reliever Charles King.
But the Frogs answered with back-to-back solo home runs from Barzilli and Merrill to push the lead back to five runs at 9-4.
Texas made it a one-run game with four runs in the seventh inning, highlighted by Austin Todd’s two-run single to make the freshman right fielder 5-for-5 with three RBIs.
TCU was trying to hold on to first place in the Big 12. Texas entered the Game 2 1/2 games back in fourth place, winners of eight of nine.
