TCU lose twice to Tech, including 21-3 crusher as Big 12 lead sliced to one game

Texas Tech swept two games from No. 2-ranked TCU on Sunday, rallying to win 6-4 before applying a 21-3, seven-inning, mercy-rule crusher on the Horned Frogs in a Big 12 baseball series.
The No. 6 Red Raiders (36-12, 11-7 Big 12) moved to within one game of the conference-leading Frogs (31-11, 12-6). Each team has six Big 12 regular-season games remaining, with TCU hosting Texas and playing at Oklahoma.
The first game Sunday was the resumption of Game 2 that was suspended by rain Saturday with TCU leading 2-1 in the bottom of the third. TCU held a 4-2 lead, but John McMillon’s solo home run in the fifth and Brian Klein’s homer in a three-run sixth put Tech ahead to stay.
In Game 3 on Sunday, Texas Tech built a 16-2 lead after a seven-run fourth. TCU had led 2-0 in the first. Frogs right-hander Brian Howard took the loss, giving up seven runs in 2 1/3 innings.
Tech had four home runs out of 21 hits and eight walks.
Game 1
TCU
011
020
000
— 4
8
0
Texas Tech
100
113
00x
— 6
8
1
Traver, King (3), Wymer (6) and Skoug. Gingery, Kilian (4), Mushinski (7) and Berglund. W—Kilian (4-0). L—King (0-2). HR—TCU: Baker (9); TTU: Klein (3), McMillon (8). HBP—TCU: Baker. SF—TCU: Baker (4). SB—TCU: Brown 2 (25). E—TTU: Davis (6). DP—TTU 1. LOB—TCU 9, TTU 9. T—3:12.
Game 2
TCU
200
000
1
— 3
8
1
Texas Tech
315
732
x
— 21
20
2
Howard, Morris (3), Horton (4), Brown (4), Boyles (4), Coughlin (6) and Skoug, Humphreys (5). Shetter, Patterson (6) and Berglund. W—Shetter (3-0). L—Howard (6-3). 2B—TTU: Little (6), Hargrove (19), Farhat 2 (8). 3B— Klein (1). HR—Little (2), Long (3), Jung (4), McMillon (8). HBP—by Howard (Long), (Berglund). SF—TCU: Warner (3). SB—TTU: Garcia (7), Berglund (2). E—TCU: Skoug (6), TTU: Garcia (4), Patterson (2). DP—TCU 1. LOB—TCU 12, TTU 7. T—3:08. A—4,432. RECORDS—TCU (31-11, 12-6 Big 12), TTU: 36-12, 11-7.
