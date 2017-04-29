TCU leads 2-1 at Tech when rain steps up; play resumes Sunday

Second-ranked TCU’s baseball game Saturday against No. 6 Texas Tech in a Big 12 showdown series was suspended by rain with two outs in the bottom of the third inning.
TCU was leading 2-1. The game will resume at 11 a.m. Sunday morning. Game 3 will not start before its originally scheduled time of 2 p.m. That contest will air on ESPN2.
The Horned Frogs (31-9, 12-4 Big 12) won the series opener 4-1 Friday night behind Nick Lodolo’s strong eight-inning start.
On Saturday, Texas Tech scored a run in the bottom of the first on a bases-loaded wild pitch by Horned Frogs starter Mitchell Traver with two outs.
TCU’s Luken Baker tied the game with a solo home run to lead off the second. An errant throw with two runners on base in the top of the third allowed Evan Skoug to score the go-ahead run.
Today's game will resume at 11 a.m. tomorrow. Here is all of the info including ticketing & TV - https://t.co/fyGhfzqEAn #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/9GcBu0op40— Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) April 29, 2017
A sparkling defensive play by Ryan Merrill keeps it a 1-1 game after two. #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/d6kw9p1DMK— TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) April 29, 2017
Comments