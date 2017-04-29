TCU

TCU leads 2-1 at Tech when rain steps up; play resumes Sunday

Second-ranked TCU’s baseball game Saturday against No. 6 Texas Tech in a Big 12 showdown series was suspended by rain with two outs in the bottom of the third inning.

TCU was leading 2-1. The game will resume at 11 a.m. Sunday morning. Game 3 will not start before its originally scheduled time of 2 p.m. That contest will air on ESPN2.

The Horned Frogs (31-9, 12-4 Big 12) won the series opener 4-1 Friday night behind Nick Lodolo’s strong eight-inning start.

On Saturday, Texas Tech scored a run in the bottom of the first on a bases-loaded wild pitch by Horned Frogs starter Mitchell Traver with two outs.

TCU’s Luken Baker tied the game with a solo home run to lead off the second. An errant throw with two runners on base in the top of the third allowed Evan Skoug to score the go-ahead run.

