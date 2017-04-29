Euless Trinity, TCU alums selected on final day of NFL Draft

The third day of the NFL Draft proved to be long for Utah’s Sam Tevi and longer for TCU’s Josh Carraway.

And it was longest for players such as TCU offensive lineman Aviante Collins, Arlington Martin and Louisville defensive end Devonte Fields, Mansfield and Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans and Fort Worth Dunbar and Oklahoma State defensive back Ashton Lampkin.

Collins, Fields, Evans, Lampkin, Baylor receiver K.D. Cannon, A&M offensive tackle Avery Gennesy and Baylor quarterback Seth Russell were among undrafted prospects.

“It’s been long day — a long, long day,” Carraway said after he was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the seventh round.

Carraway was one of 13 players with Texas ties to hear his name called Saturday on the final day of the draft. NFL teams drafted 11 players with Texas ties the first three days, including four in the first 10 picks.

“The first pick overall, Myles Garrett, played at Arlington Martin,” said Tevi, who played at Euless Trinity and was a sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers. “I remember when we played them in high school. He was destroying our O-line. It was a good thing I was playing D-line at the time.”

The Cleveland Browns drafted Garrett on Thursday. Day 3 brought rounds 4-7.

Oklahoma receiver Dede Westbrook, a Cameron product who trained in Fort Worth during the off-season, saw his stock fall because of off-field issues. He ended up going early in the fourth round to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Others with Texas ties drafted in the fourth round were: Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine from Pflugerville Hendrickson, who went to the Washington Redskins; A&M receiver Josh Reynolds from San Antonio Jay, who went to the Rams; Houston cornerback Howard Wilson from DeSoto, who went to the Browns; and Arkansas defensive end Deatrich Wise from Carrollton, who went to the New England Patriots.

Fifth-round choices with Texas ties were: A&M offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, who went to the Ravens; Utah cornerback Brian Allen from La Marque, who went to the Pittsburgh Steelers; and UTEP running back Aaron Jones from El Paso Burges, who went to the Green Bay Packers.

Tevi, who started his college career in the defensive line, went 190th overall to the Chargers.

“It feels good to be a Charger now,” Tevi said. “I’m ready to get to L.A. and get to work.”

Other players with Texas ties drafted in the fifth round were: Oklahoma State defensive tackle Vincent Taylor from San Antonio James Madison, who went to the Miami Dolphins, and Houston running back Brandon Wilson, who went to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Like Carraway, Baylor center Kyle Fuller, who played at Wylie, was a seventh-round choice. Fuller went to the Houston Texans. Both were the only picks from their schools.

“I’m very hungry now,” said Carraway, the 227th overall pick. “… I have got a lot to prove, but that is what my life has been about. It’s nothing new to me.”

The 2017 draft had 253 selections. According to reports, Cannon signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent, and Russell received a rookie minicamp invite to the Raiders.