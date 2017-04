The Tennessee Titans selected TCU linebacker Josh Carraway in the seventh round of the NFL Draft Saturday.

Carraway was 227th overall pick.

The two-time All-Big 12 player had 11 tackles for loss and eight sacks last season for the Horned Frogs.

The Titans drafted nine players, but only three on defense. They were Carraway, UCLA linebacker Jaylon Brown in the fifth round and USC cornerback Adoree Jackson in the first round.