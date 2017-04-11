DeSoto grad Shawn Robinson listed as backup QB on TCU depth chart

Kenny Hill is the starter at quarterback, and four-star recruit Shawn Robinson is the backup on the post-spring depth chart released by TCU on Tuesday.
That suggests that a redshirt season is not a given for Robinson, the top quarterback recruit in TCU history, who enrolled early after leading DeSoto to an undefeated state championship season. Coach Gary Patterson said spring practice would be a “learning process” for the star recruit. Last week, he sounded an encouraging note about Robinson’s play.
Robinson played more snaps and completed more passes than any of the five quarterbacks in the spring game on Saturday, in addition to throwing the only touchdown pass.
Grayson Muehlstein is listed as the third-string quarterback.
Kyle Hicks is the No. 1 tailback, with Darius Anderson and Sewo Olonilua listed as co-No. 2s.
Shaun Nixon joins the receiver corps alongside outside starters Taj Williams and John Diarse and H-back Desmon White.
Lucas Niang is listed as the starter at right tackle, joining returning offensive linemen Joseph Noteboom, Trey Elliott, Patrick Morris and Matt Pryor. All-conference center Austin Schlottman, who did not practice in spring because of injury, is listed as the backup.
5 Players who have not started a game at TCU who are listed on the first-team units: right tackle Lucas Niang, defensive ends Ben Banogu and Mat Boesen and defensive tackles Ross Blacklock and L.J. Collier.
On defense, ULM transfer Ben Banogu and Mat Boesen are the starting defensive ends, and Ty Summers supplanted Montrel Wilson at a linebacker spot opposite Travin Howard.
Ross Blacklock and L.J. Collier are listed as the starting defensive tackles.
Ridwan Issahahku is a new first-team safety alongside returners Niko Small and Nick Orr. Ranthony Texada and Jeff Gladney exit spring as the starters at cornerback.
No one seized the placekicker job, apparently. Brandon Hatfield, Ryan Graf, Jonathan Song and Andrew David are listed as co-starters.
