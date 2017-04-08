Skoug grand slam helps TCU pile on the runs in 11th straight win

2:01 Carlos Gomez thanks teammates, coaches for catch, hustle double Pause

1:33 Stephenville eliminates defending champion Kennedale in shootout

1:16 Patterson: Offense was 'no gimmicks' in low-scoring TCU spring game

0:39 Who threw it best? TCU basketball seniors throw out first pitch

5:03 Clarence Hill: a conversation on Tony Romo with Dallas Cowboy Greg Ellis

2:04 Alex Claudio came in and "saved my butt," said A.J. Griffin who left the game in the fourth with an injury

0:41 Emergency sirens go off overnight in Dallas

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

4:32 Bill Paxton's childhood friends reflect on the memories of their youth