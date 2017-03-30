TCU seniors, who suffered through 0-18 in Big 12, go out on championship note

1:01 TCU's Parrish discusses NIT title, program's future Pause

0:57 TCU's Dixon shares the significance of NIT title to him

1:18 TCU's Dixon on the NIT title

0:24 TCU's Williams on the significance of an NIT title

0:59 Carlisle working on Nerlens Noel's jumper

0:58 Jason Garrett said Cowboys QB Dak Prescott handled everything well as a rookie

1:17 Texas Live! A first look at the Rangers dining and entertainment project

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:12 Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth