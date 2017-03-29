TCU baseball pummels UT Rio Grande Valley behind 11-run 2nd

TCU third baseman Elliott Barzilli (3), left fielder Josh Watson (7) and first baseman Luken Baker (19) celebrate with shortstop Mason Hesse (1) who batted them all in with a second inning grand slam homer as UT Rio Grande Valley plays Texas Christian University at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
TCU shortstop Mason Hesse (1) gets hugs and smiles for his second inning grand slam homer as UT Rio Grande Valley plays Texas Christian University at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
UT Rio Grande Valley pitcher Eddie Delgado is relieved by Austin Douglas in the second inning as TCU rallies for 11 runs as UT Rio Grande Valley plays Texas Christian University at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
TCU shortstop Mason Hesse (1) and catcher Zach Humphreys (10) score on a double by second baseman Cam Warner (4) in the second inning as UT Rio Grande Valley plays Texas Christian University at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
TCU shortstop Mason Hesse (1) scores on a double by second baseman Cam Warner (4) in the second inning as UT Rio Grande Valley plays Texas Christian University at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
TCU second baseman Cam Warner (4) flinches from in inside pitch in the second inning as UT Rio Grande Valley plays Texas Christian University at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
TCU shortstop Mason Hesse (1) talks with TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle before batting for the first time in the second inning 11-run rally as UT Rio Grande Valley plays Texas Christian University at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
UT Rio Grande Valley catcher Noah Lee is out at second base on a double play as TCU shortstop Mason Hesse (1) takes the throw in the second inning as UT Rio Grande Valley plays Texas Christian University at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
TCU pitcher Dalton Horton (11) leaves the game in the second inning as UT Rio Grande Valley plays Texas Christian University at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
TCU first baseman Luken Baker (19) gets ready on deck as UT Rio Grande Valley plays Texas Christian University at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
TCU right fielder Austen Wade (8) makes it back to first base on a pickoff attempt as UT Rio Grande Valley first baseman Victor Garcia Jr. stuggles to handle the throw in the second inning as UT Rio Grande Valley plays Texas Christian University at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
Eddie Delgado starts for UT Rio Grande Valley as they play Texas Christian University at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
UT Rio Grande Valley left fielder Joseph Collazo reaches third base on a single by designated hitter Anibal Leal because of a wild throw to TCU third baseman Elliott Barzilli (3) in the first inning as UT Rio Grande Valley plays Texas Christian University at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
UT Rio Grande Valley second baseman Austin Seiner scores on a single by designated hitter Anibal Leal in the first inning as UT Rio Grande Valley plays Texas Christian University at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
TCU pitcher Dalton Horton (11) starts the game as UT Rio Grande Valley plays Texas Christian University at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
TCU celebrates a grand slam homer in the second inning by TCU shortstop Mason Hesse (1) as UT Rio Grande Valley plays Texas Christian University at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
