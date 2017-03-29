TCU

March 29, 2017 11:28 PM

TCU baseball pummels UT Rio Grande Valley behind 11-run 2nd

Star-Telegram

The TCU baseball team scored 11 runs in the second inning on the way to an 18-2 rout of UT Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday in a game shortened to seven innings at Lupton Stadium.

The Horned Frogs (19-5) crushed three home runs in extending their win streak to five.

After trailing 2-0 after the first, TCU sent 15 men to the plate in the second while scoring 11, the most in an inning in the Jim Schlossnagle era.

Mason Hesse capped the second-inning outburst with a grand slam to left field for his first career home run.

Evan Skoug and Zach Humphreys each blasted a two-run homer in the fourth to extend TCU’s lead to 16-2.

Austin Boyles (1-0) picked up his first career win in relief of starter Dalton Horton, allowing one hit while striking out six in 3  2/3 innings.

Horton allowed two runs on three hits in 1  1/3 innings.

TCU next travels to Kansas State for a three-game Big 12 series starting Friday at 6:30 p.m. All three games will be streamed live online at ESPN3.

Schlossnagle believes Frogs are 'turning the corner' on offense

TCU scores a late-inning run to clinch a Big 12 series against Oklahoma State, encouraging the head coach after a performance with some 'grit.'

cmendez@star-telegram.com

TCU's Skoug sees work pay off with homer against Oklahoma State

The junior catcher knocks one of three home runs by the Horned Frogs in a 7-5 victory against Oklahoma State.

cmendez@star-telegram.com

Related content

TCU

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice

View more video

Sports Videos