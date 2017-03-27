TCU’s Schlossnagle can picture Michael Landestoy helping more

How close is backup first baseman Michael Landestoy to helping TCU on a more regular basis?
“Close,” coach Jim Schlossnagle said.
Landestoy made two strong defensive plays and doubled in the eighth inning Sunday against Oklahoma State after entering as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He has played in 11 games, mainly as a defensive replacement, and is 3-for-12 at the plate, including a home run against a month ago against Arizona State.
“Landestoy’s defense in the eighth inning was a huge part of the game,” Schlossnagle said following TCU’s 5-1 victory to sweep the series.
With a runner on base, Landestoy fielded a hard-hit ground ball near the bag at first base and scooped a long throw from third base, helping the Horned Frogs hold a 5-1 lead.
.290 Batting average last season for Michael Landestoy in 44 games.
TCU first baseman have committed four errors this season, including one by Landestoy.
If Landestoy works his way into the lineup, he would likely bat ninth. Schlossnagle usually uses the DH or first baseman at that spot when it is not Luken Baker. The Frogs are hitting .237 with 11 runs batted in out of the 9-hole.
Landestoy, a junior from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, is a career .282 hitter in 71 games for the Horned Frogs.
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
Comments