TCU’s NIT quarterfinal vs. Richmond is sold out

TCU’s NIT quarterfinal game against Richmond, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, is sold out, the ticket office announced Monday.
We are CURRENTLY sold out for tomorrow night's @TCUBasketball NIT quarterfinal matchup with Richmond. (1-2)— TCU Tickets (@TCUTickets) March 20, 2017
Season-ticket holders have until 5 p.m. Monday to purchase tickets. Unsold tickets will go on sale at 6 p.m. Monday at gofrogs.com.
Any unsold season ticket seats not paid for by 5pm will be available online by 6pm on https://t.co/WubggNJ00j!@TCUBasketball @TCU_Athletics— TCU Tickets (@TCUTickets) March 20, 2017
The Horned Frogs (21-15), the fourth-seed in their quadrant, edged Iowa 94-92 in overtime on Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals. Sixth-seeded Richmond (22-12) defeated Oakland 87-83.
The winner will advance to the semifinals March 28 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
