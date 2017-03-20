TCU

March 20, 2017 11:12 AM

TCU’s NIT quarterfinal vs. Richmond is sold out

By Tom Johanningmeier

TCU’s NIT quarterfinal game against Richmond, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, is sold out, the ticket office announced Monday.

Season-ticket holders have until 5 p.m. Monday to purchase tickets. Unsold tickets will go on sale at 6 p.m. Monday at gofrogs.com.

The Horned Frogs (21-15), the fourth-seed in their quadrant, edged Iowa 94-92 in overtime on Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals. Sixth-seeded Richmond (22-12) defeated Oakland 87-83.

The winner will advance to the semifinals March 28 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

TCU

