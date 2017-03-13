TCU’s Dixon wary of tweak to free throw rule for NIT games

Among the rules changes in place for the NIT, TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon envisions the elimination of one-and-one free throw opportunities to be the greatest adjustment for players and coaches during the 32-team tournament.
TCU (19-15) begins its NIT journey Wednesday against Fresno State (20-12) in Schollmaier Arena (7 p.m., ESPN3). The 32-team tournament will be played with experimental rules that were not in place during the regular season and will not be used during the NCAA Tournament.
Among them: Each half will include two 10-minute segments, with each team’s foul total reset at zero at the start of each segment (similar to quarters for NBA games). Teams will be limited to four personal/technical fouls per segment, with each additional foul triggering two free throws (eliminating one-and-one opportunities). In overtime, teams will have three fouls before the two-shot bonus is in play. When the ball is inbounded in the frontcourt, the shot clock will be set to 20 seconds.
“I think the two-shot foul situation will have a lot of impact. With one-and-ones, you have a lot of missed opportunities. It’s happened to us,” Dixon said Monday, referring to multiple missed one-and-one situations during TCU’s losses to Kansas State (75-74) and Oklahoma (73-68) to end the regular-season schedule. “I don’t think the clock situation will matter.”
Historically, the NIT has been the postseason event where college basketball test-drives potential rules changes on a short-term basis before making them permanent. The 30-second shot clock, now the sport’s standard, made its debut in the 2015 NIT.
