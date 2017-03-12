NIT field projection shows home openers for TCU, UTA

The science of bracketology involves lots of guesswork in regard to placing participants in March Madness, let alone trying to slot the 32 teams that will compete in the NIT after the NCAA Tournament fills its 68-team bracket.
Potential matchups and brackets change from game-to-game, even hour-to-hour, as results are updated from conference tournament championship games that determine automatic qualifiers for the NCAA tournament.
Against that disclaimer, the latest Selection Sunday speculation from nycbuckets.com, a website that projects the NIT’s twists and turns, shows both TCU and UT Arlington project to play home games in the first round of the event. Even more compelling: If each team wins two games, the site’s projected bracket would feature a winner-take-all battle between the Tarrant County schools to see which team advances to the NIT semifinals in New York.
As of this morning, TCU was projected for a No. 2 seed and a first-round matchup against seventh-seeded Belmont. UTA is projected as a No. 4 seed with a home game against Colorado State, a fifth seed. The top four seeds in each section of the bracket are guaranteed home games in the first round.
Understand that tournament results between now and the time the 32-team field is finalized for tonight’s NIT bracket reveal show (7:30 p.m., ESPNU) could alter this afternoon’s projections considerably. But the early signs suggest the Horned Frogs (19-15) and Mavericks (25-8) would both start their NIT journeys with home games.
