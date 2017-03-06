TCU’s Williams shares secret to his permiter rebounding prowess

TCU guard Kenrich Williams leads the Horned Frogs in rebounds (9.4 per game) and has put together a team-high 13 double-double games this season.
Williams, a 6-foot-7 junior from Waco, identified intuition and effort as two of his primary traits in helping him rank second to Baylor forward Johnathan Motley among Big 12 players in rebounding this season. Among the top five players on the list, Williams is the only one who spends most of his time at guard.
“It’s just effort, really. It’s 75 percent effort and 25 percent skill,” Williams said. “Just going out there, you’ve got to know where the ball’s going to go when it comes off the rim. Like predetermine where it’s going to come off the rim and stuff like that.”
Williams said he has an innate feel for identifying the angles of impending caroms as he positions himself for rebounds. It’s a trait former Boston Celtics’ standout Bill Russell, a Hall of Famer, identified as a key factor in his success at the NBA level. Williams said he believes he shares the same trait as Russell.
“Yeah, I think I do. I used to play outside a lot, on an outside goal. So I got a feeling of where the ball’s going to go when it comes off the rim (from doing that),” Williams said. “But I never knew anything about Bill Russell saying that. I just find out where the ball’s going to go when it comes out toward the perimeter.”
