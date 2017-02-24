No. 16 Okahoma a tough senior night draw for TCU women

TCU gets one more shot at the big Big 12 upset Saturday when No. 16 Oklahoma visits Schollmaier Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Horned Frogs have made a habit lately of sticking with highly touted opponents, then letting a potential win get away.
It happened Jan. 25 at home against No. 8 Texas, and TCU fell 77-69. It happened, again at home, against No. 24 Kansas State, when the Frogs led for nearly 38 minutes of game time before losing 68-65 last Saturday.
It happened Wednesday at West Virginia, when TCU lost 77-73, pushing the Frogs’ losing streak to four. An upset Saturday would give the Frogs momentum going into the regular season finale Monday at Texas Tech.
Oklahoma won the teams’ first matchup 87-72 on New Year’s Day in Norman. In the rematch on senior night, TCU seniors Jada Butts and Carol Willie will be honored in their final home game.
Matthew Martinez; 817-390-7760; @MCTinez817
TCU women vs. No. 16 Oklahoma
7 p.m. Saturday, FSSW Plus
