TCU women look for late season momentum at West Virginia

The TCU women’s basketball team is taking its longest Big 12 trip of the year with the regular season winding down.
TCU (12-14, 4-11 Big 12) faces a struggling West Virginia team at 6 p.m. Wednesday as the Horned Frogs try to gather a little momentum before the conference tournament starts on March 3. The Mountaineers (18-9, 6-9) have lost nine of 14 since beating the Frogs 83-61 in the teams’ Big 12 opener on Dec. 29.
“We’re a young team,” TCU forward Amy Okonkwo after the 68-65 loss to Kansas State on Saturday. “We just have to regroup and focus on what we have in front of us.”
The Horned Frogs led then-No. 24 Kansas State for more than 37 minutes in Saturday’s game, showing they are still invested in the season, despite some frustrating, but expected, moments throughout. Point guard AJ Alix is averaging more than 18 points per game in February, but the Kansas State defense stifled what has become TCU’s clear No. 1 scoring option.
More looks inside early on allowed Okonkwo the space for her second 20-point game and third double-double of the season.
West Virginia’s No. 1 scoring threat lives in the backcourt, in Tynice Martin, who comes into the game averaging 17.5 points per game this year.
