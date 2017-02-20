Why No. 1 TCU needs Tuesday starter Mitchell Traver

Fifth-year senior Mitchell Traver is scheduled to begin the season in the rotation as the Tuesday starter for No. 1-ranked TCU.
That does not make the right-hander an afterthought, however, coach Jim Schlossnagle said.
“I’ve never liked that term, ‘Tuesday starter.’ When you’re playing Dallas Baptist and Rice and Long Beach State, those games decide seasons,” Schlossnagle said. “They decide whether you host. They decide seeding, all that kind of stuff. I don’t ever want to be one of those teams that thinks the Tuesday game is some sort of exhibition.”
TCU (3-0) visits UT Arlington (2-2) on Tuesday after a season-opening sweep of Penn State. UTA split games with Southeast Missouri and Stephen F. Austin over the weekend.
He rehabbed his arm, he’s been throwing. Hate to say too much about him, he’s been through so much. But he’s pitched well.
TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle, on Mitchell Traver
For Traver, actually beginning the season on time — no matter the spot in the rotation — is meaningful.
He redshirted as a freshman in 2013 after Tommy John surgery, related to another injury. The next season, a stress fracture in his back delayed his debut until the Big 12 tournament in May.
Healthy in 2015, he went 9-2 in 16 appearances, including 14 starts, and pitched four innings in relief to win a Super Regional game against Texas A&M that sent the Horned Frogs to the College World Series.
Last season, primed as the Friday night starter, a muscle strain in his back caused him to sit out until May, and he was 1-3 in seven appearances.
He turned down professional baseball last summer for a fifth season at TCU and appears on track for a full season after another surgery.
Senior right-hander Mitchell Traver has made eight postseason appearances for the Horned Frogs, going 3-2.
“He rehabbed his arm, he’s been throwing,” Schlossnagle said. “Hate to say too much about him, he’s been through so much. But he’s pitched well. He’s had his moments where he’s been just OK. The last couple of weeks, he’s been really good. His stuff looks good. Now it’s just a matter of having consistent command. When you haven’t pitched for so long, that’s one of the things that comes last.”
When he turned down a pro contract, Traver enrolled as a part-time student in the fall at TCU. That meant he couldn’t practice with the team before the spring semester, Schlossnagle said.
But his presence on campus was enough for a boost, and he earned a rotation spot this spring despite a stacked roster of candidates.
2.61 Career earned run average in 24 appearances at TCU for Mitchell Traver, with a 10-5 career record.
Traver has pitched in 24 games for TCU, 21 as a starter. He is 3-2 in eight postseason appearances.
“He’s been through everything you can possibly be through as a college pitcher, whether it be pitching in the World Series or a big Super Regional,” Schlossnagle said. “He’s been a starting pitcher on everything from a Friday night to a Tuesday.”
No. 1 TCU at UT Arlington
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
