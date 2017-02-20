How TCU is trying to get leading scorer Brodziansky going again

Junior forward Vladimir Brodziansky continues to lead TCU in scoring, but his offense is feeling the effect of double teams and physical play.
“He’s got to get more physical inside. They’re pushing him around,” coach Jamie Dixon said before practice Monday. “They’re trying to take away position, and they’re also double-teaming.”
Brodziansky is averaging 9.7 points on 10-of-27 shooting during the Horned Frogs’ three-game losing streak. Getting him back to the form where he averaged 17.0 points on 69.4 percent shooting (25-for-36) during the previous four games is a priority.
TCU forward Vladimir Brodziansky ranks second in the Big 12 in shooting percentage (58.8 percent), fifth in free throw percentage (80.0) and second in blocks per game (2.3).
“The best way to beat a double team is to be a good passer and make good decisions out of it,” Dixon said. “We have to do a better job of spacing out of the double team, and he’s got to do a little better job. And he’s not the only one. We struggled with it with other guys, and we’re just not hitting the open guy at the right time. We’re working on that as well.”
Brodziansky ranks second in the Big 12 with a 58.8 shooting percentage, and he’s tied for 11th in scoring at 13.8 points per game.
“Vlad is our main guy offensively, so any chance we get, we want to get him the ball because we know he’s so efficient,” teammate Kenrich Williams said. “He’s been doing it the whole year. We want to get Vlad touches.”
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
Comments