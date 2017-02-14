TCU jockeying for position at Oklahoma State

When TCU travels to Stillwater, Okla., on Wednesday, it won’t just be to play another middle-of-the-pack Big 12 opponent in Oklahoma State.
Jockeying for position this late in the regular season, with five games left before the Big 12 tournament, takes on a whole new meaning as standings begin to correlate to seeding. Going into Wednesday’s game at Gallagher-Iba Arena, TCU (12-12, 4-9) is tied with Iowa State for sixth in the conference, with Oklahoma State (13-11, 3-10) a game behind in eighth.
OSU did beat the Horned Frogs convincingly, 82-67, in the third conference game of the season Jan. 4 in Fort Worth. That day, Oklahoma State out-rebounded TCU 50-22 and rode 54 percent field-goal shooting to push its record to 2-1 early in Big 12 play.
The Cowgirls have only won one more game since that Jan. 4 meeting, a win against Kansas separating a four-game losing streak from a five-game losing streak. So, keeping pace with or moving past Iowa State, which hosts Texas Tech on Wednesday, in the conference standings is both doable and potentially crucial to TCU’s Big 12 tournament seeding.
