Oklahoma St. hands TCU its 3rd straight loss to open Big 12 play

Every time TCU (8-6, 0-3 Big 12) fought back Wednesday, Oklahoma State (12-2, 2-1) had an answer.
Point guard AJ Alix hit the first of her six 3-pointers after the Horned Frogs gave up the game’s first seven points. She made her second as part of a 15-5 TCU run toward the end of the first half and got the Frogs to within 30-29 with less than 2 minutes to play before halftime.
But Oklahoma State used its advantage inside and its advantage in experience to put the Horned Frogs away, 82-67 at Schollmaier Arena. A 9-0 OSU run to end the first half set the tone for the second half, when the Cowgirls outscored TCU 41-36.
It’s great that we’re taking care of the ball, but the ball’s got to find the bottom of the net.
TCU coach Raegan Pebley
Junior center Kaylee Jensen, the Big 12’s leading scorer and rebounder coming into the game, battled foul trouble in the second and third quarters, but was Oklahoma State’s counterpoint all night long in the post. She finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds, her seventh double-double this year.
Alix led the Horned Frogs with a season-high 24 points after scoring 23 in TCU’s 87-72 loss at Oklahoma on Sunday. Senior guard Jada Butts added 13 and six rebounds in the loss.
Though the Horned Frogs turned the ball over just nine times, in the end, 33.8 percent shooting from the floor and being outrebounded 50-22 doomed TCU.
“We’ve just got to convert,” TCU coach Raegan Pebley told KTCU radio after the game. “It’s great that we’re taking care of the ball, but the ball’s got to find the bottom of the net.”
Matthew Martinez; 817-390-7760; @MCTinez817
Oklahoma St.
21
20
17
24
—
82
TCU
13
18
21
15
—
67
Oklahoma St. (12-2)—Jensen 10-17 5-8 25, Omozee 6-11 3-3 15, Wheeler 2-7 5-6 10, Loecker 3-4 2-2 8, Holt 3-3 2-3 8, Coleman 3-7 0-0 7, Combs 2-4 0-1 4, Echols 1-2 0-0 3, Bryant 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 31-57 17-23 82.
TCU (8-6)—Alix 7-16 4-4 24, Butts 4-13 4-6 13, Okonkwo 4-12 3-4 11, Ray 3-4 0-0 9, Moore 2-8 1-2 5, Thompson 1-7 1-2 3, Willie 1-2 0-0 2, Akomolafe 0-1 0-0 0, Christian 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Hellessey 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-65 13-18 67.
3-Point Goals—Oklahoma St. 3-8 (Coleman 1-3, Wheeler 1-3, Echols 1-1, Loecker 0-1), TCU 10-32 (Alix 6-13, Ray 3-4, Butts 1-4, Okonkwo 0-4, Christian 0-1, Thompson 0-6). Assists—Oklahoma St. 22 (Loecker 6), TCU 18 (Butts 4). Fouled Out—TCU Ray. Rebounds—Oklahoma St. 50 (Jensen 15), TCU 22 (Butts 6). Total Fouls—Oklahoma St. 20, TCU 25. A—1,628.
Comments