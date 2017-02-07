TCU outlasts Texas Tech on Robinson’s last-second free throw

A back-and-forth second half unfolded in TCU’s favor Tuesday night when guard Alex Robinson made a free throw with 1.4 seconds remaining to lift the Horned Frogs past Texas Tech 62-61 in Schollmaier Arena.
The victory gave the Frogs (17-7, 6-5 Big 12) a three-game winning streak and allowed them to avenge an earlier loss to Texas Tech (16-8, 4-7) in Lubbock. But the ending left a bitter taste in the mouth of Tech coach Chris Beard after Robinson went to the line following contact by Tech guard Keenan Evans as he attempted to drive to the basket on the final possession.
“I think the game should have gone into overtime. Let the players decide the game,” Beard said, choosing his words carefully. “It was just a little bit frustrating at the end, in my opinion. I think this game should have gone to overtime.”
But it did not extend into bonus time after Robinson made the first of two free throws to seal the contest. He missed the second attempt on purpose, forcing Tech to offer a full-court heave at the buzzer that was off-line.
Was Robinson fouled on the pivotal play?
“Absolutely,” said TCU forward JD Miller, who finished with 15 points, including 4-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc.
“We got fortunate on the drive there,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “That’s a win. But it was ugly.”
Dixon did not offer an opinion on whether Robinson was fouled, saying he chooses not to do reflect on officials’ calls after games. Either way, TCU won despite committing 21 turnovers, one short of the team’s season high.
The Frogs found themselves down by two with 2:15 remaining, 58-56, before Miller answered with the biggest of his 3-pointers with 1:55 to play. An Anthony Livingston layup put Tech back on top briefly before TCU’s Vladimir Brodziansky connected on a pair of free throws with 30 seconds remaining to recapture the lead at 61-60.
That set the stage for the final-minute drama involving Evans, who finished with a game-high 20 points. Evans missed a free throw with 13.6 seconds remaining to leave the contest tied at 61-61 and set up Robinson’s heroics.
TCU guard Jaylen Fisher led the Frogs in scoring (17 points), with Miller (15) and Brodziansky (14) also scoring in double figures.
TCU carved out a quick 8-0 deficit by missing its first four shots from the field. But the Frogs overcame a sloppy first half with a 10-0 closing surge including a pair of 3-pointers by Miller in the final 54 seconds.
Those shots gave TCU a 30-29 lead at intermission, its first lead of the contest, and seemed to get the offense on track.
“I was just really feeling it, honestly,” Miller said. “My teammates were giving me open looks and I kept knocking them down. That seemed to settle us down.”
TEXAS TECH (16-8): Smith 5-14 0-0 11, Livingston 6-10 0-0 14, Gray 1-4 0-0 2, Evans 7-13 3-4 20, Stevenson 4-9 1-2 10, Temple 1-2 0-0 2, Ross 0-5 2-4 2, Millinghaus 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 6-10 61.
TCU (17-7): Brodziansky 5-7 4-4 14, Miller 5-6 1-3 15, Fisher 6-12 2-2 17, Robinson 1-6 3-4 5, K.Williams 0-4 2-2 2, Shepherd 0-1 0-0 0, Bane 1-2 0-0 3, B.Parrish 2-4 1-2 6. Totals 20-42 13-17 62.
Halftime—TCU 30-29. 3-Point Goals—Texas Tech 7-16 (Evans 3-4, Livingston 2-3, Smith 1-2, Stevenson 1-3, Temple 0-1, Gray 0-1, Ross 0-2), TCU 9-22 (Miller 4-4, Fisher 3-7, Bane 1-2, B.Parrish 1-3, Robinson 0-2, K.Williams 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Texas Tech 27 (Smith 10), TCU 34 (K.Williams 10). Assists—Texas Tech 15 (Ross 5), TCU 15 (Fisher, Robinson 4). Total Fouls—Texas Tech 18, TCU 11.
