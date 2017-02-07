TCU outlasts Texas Tech on Robinson’s last-second free throw

1:59 Monster Truck Jam Driver Interview Pause

0:49 Arlington Heights DB Darius Williams with the one-handed INT

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

2:29 Injured officer released from hospital

1:09 Annual Jump For Joy benefits homeless and needy students in the H-E-B school district

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

1:01 Pence casts tie-breaking vote on the nomination of DeVos for education secretary

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate