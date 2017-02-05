TCU women subdue Kansas behind AJ Alix’s 25 points

Guard AJ Alix scored a team-high 25 points and the TCU women took control in the final minutes to beat the Kansas Jayhawks 80-68 on Sunday afternoon in Big 12 women’s basketball.
The Horned Frogs (11-11, 3-8 Big 12) led 62-55 after a 28-point third quarter. Kansas (7-16, 1-11) was still within seven points, 69-62, when the Frogs scored the next nine points to build their lead to 78-62.
After Kansas cut the deficit to 14 points, Jordan Moore’s layup with 2:15 left to play made it 16 again and put the game away.
Alix was 7-of-11 shooting from the field, including 3 of 5 on 3-pointers and 8 for 8 from the foul ine. Moore scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and Jada Butts scored 13 on 4-of-7 shooting.
Freshmen Kianna Ray and Amber Ramirez scored nine and eight points, respectively.
Kansas was led by Jessica Washington’s 27 points.
TCU returns home to play Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
