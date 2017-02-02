TCU baseball unanimous pick by coaches to win Big 12

The TCU baseball team, ranked No. 1 in five preseason national polls, is a unanimous pick by league coaches to win the Big 12 Conference.
The Horned Frogs earned eight first-place votes for the unanimous selection, marking the third consecutive year they have topped the preseason poll and the first team to do so since Texas was voted No. 1 six consecutive years (2003-08).
Oklahoma State was picked second, 10 points behind TCU. Texas Tech, the regular season defending champion, was third, followed by Texas at fourth and West Virginia. Oklahoma, Baylor, Kansas State and Kansas rounded out the preseason poll.
TCU is coming off its third consecutive appearance in the College World Series. The Horned Frogs return eight of nine position starters, their entire starting rotation and closer.
The Frogs are scheduled to open the season Feb. 17 at Lupton Stadium against Penn State.
