Sharper TCU sees its NCAA tournament chances improving

0:53 Orangutan predicts Super Bowl winner Pause

1:02 Gary Patterson 'fired up' that TCU recruiting class not high-rated

2:01 Michael Irvin on Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame candidacy

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

2:08 Incredible shooting by Nowitzki and Barnes

0:49 Aledo signing day

0:38 Trinity athletes get things started on National Signing Day

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura