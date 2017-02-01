Signing of Manning completes TCU commit list with 2 more possible

TCU announced the signing of Lancaster four-star receiver Omar Manning shortly after noon on Wednesday to complete a 20-member commitment list.
The Horned Frogs’ class of four four-star recruits, 12 three-star recruits and four two-star recruits ranks third in the Big 12 by 247Sports and fourth in the conference by Scout.com.
Manning, a TCU commit since October but pursued heavily by Texas and Oklahoma, is one of two four-star receivers to sign, joining Jalen Reagor of Waxahachie. Also in the class are four-star quarterback Shawn Robinson of DeSoto and four-star offensive tackle Wes Harris of Aledo, both early enrollees who will participate in spring training.
The Frogs added four receivers in all, plus three defensive tackles, three offensive linemen, two defensive ends, two safeties, two athletes, the quarterback, a linebacker, cornerback and running back.
Reagor is the highest-rated of the TCU signees, ranking 91st nationally and 13th in Texas by 247Sports.
TCU was awaiting decisions from defensive backs Michael Onyemaobi and Elijah Walker. Both were expected to announce decisions later on National Signing Day. Both were down to three schools — Nebraska, Iowa State and TCu for Onyemaobi, a former Cal commit, and Kansas State, Texas Tech and TCU for Walker, a junior college player.
TCU lost out on two other recruits who made decisions this week. Safety Todd Harris of Plaquemine, La., chose LSU, and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis of Neville, La., went with Alabama.
