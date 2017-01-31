TCU, LSU lose out to Alabama for touted Lousiana recruit

Phidarian Mathis, the 37th-ranked player in the ESPN 300 and the seventh-ranked defensive tackle in the 2017 recruiting class, committed to Alabama in an unusual commitment ceremony on Tuesday, the Baton Rouge (La.) Advocate reported.
Mathis, from Monroe (La.) Neville High, chose Alabama over LSU and TCU.
The 6-foot-4, 287-pound Mathis committed from the grave of Tyrell Cameron, who died after a collision during a 2015 football game. Cameron played for Franklin Parish in Winnsboro, about 40 miles southeast of Monroe.
Wednesday is National Signing Day, when oral commitments can first be made binding.
Mathis told the SEC Country website, cited the chaos after Les Miles’ firing at LSU, as well as a lack of communication with LSU’s defensive line coach, as factors in his choice of Alabama.
Last weekend, Mathis made his final official visit — to TCU.
Mathis told SEC Country: “For like three months straight, it was ’Bama and LSU. “Then TCU started recruiting me hard and I started to fall in love with them, but they didn’t fit me. LSU fit me, but ’Bama fit me the most.”
