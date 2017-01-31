Writers make it unanimous: TCU tops every college baseball poll

The writers made it unanimous Tuesday — TCU is No. 1 in college baseball’s six major polls.
The Horned Frogs got the top spot in the National College Baseball Writers Association preseason rankings, joining Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, D1Baseball.com, Baseball America and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
It’s the second time for TCU to top the writers rankings since 2011. The Frogs were also preseason No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball in 2011.
TCU is No. 1 for the first time in the BA, Perfect Game, D1Baseball and USA Today rankings.
The Frogs, with a slew of returning pitching and hitting from a 49-18 national semifinalist team, open the season Feb. 17 at Lupton Stadium with the opener of a three-game series against Penn State.
The writers also conferred All-America status to five TCU players: Luken Baker (first team); Elliott Barzilli, Durbin Feltman and Evan Skoug (second team); and Brian Howard (third team).
