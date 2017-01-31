Writers make it unanimous: TCU tops every college baseball poll

0:50 Troy Aikman looks forward to welcoming Jerry Jones into Hall of Fame "club" Pause

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

0:22 Jake Matthews on Texas A&M

1:25 Dallas Stars Popped At Home By Blues In Game 5

0:49 Arlington Heights DB Darius Williams with the one-handed INT

0:37 Several travelers from Muslim countries detained overnight Monday at DFW Airport

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo