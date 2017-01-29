TCU football receives commitments from Spring Westfield, Louisiana players

The TCU football program received two recruiting commitments Sunday, giving them 15 oral pledges with National Signing Day fast approaching on Wednesday.
Wide receiver/athlete Nijeel Meeking of Farmerville (La.) Union Parish announced on Twitter that he had chosen the Horned Frogs in what Scout.com called a “surprise commitment.”
Safety Kerry Johnson of Spring Westfield in north suburban Houston made his commitment earlier Sunday.
Meeking, 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, is rated as a two-star prospect by Rivals.com and Scout.com. In his Twitter announcement, he said he was decommitting from Louisiana-Lafayette but is now “110% committed to TCU.”
Johnson, 6-1, 185 pounds, is the Frogs’ second commitment at safety, joining Lakendrick Van Zandt from Henderson. Johnson is listed as a two-star prospect. He was the District 16-6A MVP, according to 247Sports.
The Frogs, 6-7 last season, had only eight scholarship seniors on their roster.
Safe to say I'm a frog #CarterBoys17 pic.twitter.com/STDP7dHQEJ— k (@Kerro__) January 29, 2017
#CarterBoys17 pic.twitter.com/Re7oRmhqEg— #LowLifeNi'Jeel (@5boogieWDhoodie) January 29, 2017
Comments