TCU women hang with No. 12 Texas, but fall in the end

Make no mistake, TCU had its best chance of the season to upset a highly-ranked opponent against No. 12 Texas on Wednesday at Schollmaier Arena.
But the Horned Frogs (10-10, 2-7 Big 12) missed no fewer than six makeable shots inside, most of them layups, over the course of the 77-69 loss to the Longhorns. In a game in which TCU slowed down the pace against what has been a stampeding Texas offense, limited their turnovers to 16 and outscored the Longhorns (15-4, 9-0) 21-5 at the free thrown line, the missed bunnies accounted for the difference in the final score and left the Horned Frogs scrambling, behind just a handful of points for most of the night.
“We made some really bad mistakes on the offensive end,” TCU coach Raegan Pebley told KTCU radio after the game. “Texas is a team that is going to make you pay for that in transition.”
Texas guard and Duncanville graduate Ariel Atkins forced turnovers on consecutive possessions after TCU had trimmed the Longhorn lead to 60-58 and fueled the spurt that eventually put the game out of reach. Atkins led all scorers with 17 points.
Cold stretches on offense plagued the TCU offense in the first half. The Frogs hit one of their last eight shots in the first quarter and did not make a field goal for the last 4:43 of the first half, but found themselves down just 37-34 at halftime.
That led to 34 percent shooting on the night, while Texas shot 47 percent from the field. Freshman guard Amber Ramirez, in her fifth game back from a leg injury, got hot in the second half and led TCU with 15 points on 3 of 6 3-point shooting in the loss.
TCU is now just 3-19 against Top-25 opponents under Pebley, who is in her third year as head coach.
Matthew Martinez; 817-390-7760; @MCTinez817
Comments