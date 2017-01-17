TCU women visit Kansas State in search of second Big 12 win

After four swings and misses, the TCU women’s basketball team gets its fifth opportunity to knock off a ranked Big 12 opponent Wednesday when the Horned Frogs (9-8, 1-5 Big 12) travel to Manhattan, Kan., for a meeting with No. 22 Kansas State.
TCU fell earlier to ranked teams at Oklahoma, Baylor and Texas and at home to West Virginia. The Horned Frogs got their first Big 12 win of the season Sunday, an 80-75 comeback victory against Iowa State, behind a career-high 25 points from senior guard Jada Butts.
Kansas State (14-4, 4-2) is riding a three-game win streak on the strength of one of the strongest defenses in the Big 12. The Wildcats are holding opposing offenses to fewer than 58 points per game.
The Horned Frogs are at the bottom of the Big 12 standings in offensive and defensive rebounding percentage through the first five conference games. TCU needed 53 second-half points against Iowa State to overcome the Cyclones’ 43-31 rebounding edge.
TCU women at Kansas State
7 p.m. Wednesday
