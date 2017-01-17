TCU football recruit not wavering as Texas Longhorns make push

Lancaster High School wide receiver Omar Manning is holding firm with his TCU football commitment after overtures from the Texas Longhorns, the Austin American-Statesman reported Monday.
Manning reaffirmed his commitment via Twitter.
110% TCU— O.Manning (@TheOmarManning) January 17, 2017
The American-Statesman reported that Manning, ranked No. 23 in the newspaper’s Fab 55 for Texas, “was strongly considering the Longhorns and was visited by Texas within the past week.”
The four-star recruit played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio earlier this month.
He joins another four-star receiving recruit, Waxahachie’s Jalen Reagor, on TCU’s commitment list. The Frogs have 13 commitments after three-star athlete Coy McMillon (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) from Abilene High School committed Sunday.
The first day recruits can make commitments binding is Feb. 1, National Signing Day.
McMillon is seen as a prospect at tight end and defensive end, according to recruiting websites. He was previously committed to Tulsa. His brother Jake is an offensive lineman for the Longhorns.
Texas has only wide receiver commit, Damion Miller from Tyler John Tyler. The American-Statesman reported that Texas recently rejoined the race for Cedar Hill receiver Charleston Rambo.
TCU has four players on the Fab 55: Reagor at 17, DeSoto quarterback Shawn Robinson at 18, Manning at 23 and Aledo offensive lineman Wes Harrris at 34.
Kennedale outside linebacker Baron Browning is No. 1. He is committed to Ohio State.
