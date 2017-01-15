TCU women ride big second half to first Big 12 victory

Jada Butts scored a career-high 25 points, and the TCU women’s basketball team erupted for 53 points in the second half to beat Iowa State 80-75 on Sunday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.
The Horned Frogs earned their first Big 12 win this season by shooting a red-hot 60 percent in the second half, including 8-of-12 shooting from 3-point range. TCU (9-8, 1-5) trailed early in the third quarter before a 14-0 run turned the game around, outscoring Iowa State 29-16 in the period.
Toree Thompson added 14 points for TCU, with 12 coming in the second half, and AJ Alix scored all 13 of her points in the second half and had eight assists.
Bridget Carleton scored 30 points on 27 shots to lead Iowa State (10-7, 1-5). The Cyclones were just 9 of 35 from 3-point range in losing their second straight.
TCU will return to action Wednesday night at No. 25 Kansas State. The Horned Frogs are 0-5 on the road this season.
Iowa State
14
24
16
21
—
75
TCU
11
16
29
24
—
56
IOWA STATE (10-7, 1-5)—Carleton 10-27 6-6 30; Johnson 6-12 0-1 14; Durr 4-10 1-1 12; Buckley 5-13 1-2 11; Burkhall 2-3 0-0 4; Bowe 1-2 0-0 2; Washington 1-2 0-0 2; Starks 0-0 0-0 0; Camber 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-69 8-10 75.
TCU (9-8, 1-5)—Butts 8-15 8-10 25; Thompson 5-8 1-1 14; Alix 4-10 3-4 13; Ray 3-7 1-1 9; Okonkwo 2-6 2-2 6; Moore 2-3 1-2 5; Akomolafe 2-5 0-0 4; Ramirez 1-5 2-2 4; Coleman 0-00-0 0; Christian 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 18-22 80.
3-Point Goals—Iowa State 9-35 (Carleton 4-14, Durr 3-9, Johnson 2-5, Washington 0-1, Buckley 0-6); TCU 8-17 (Thompson 3-5, Ray 2-3, Alix 2-4, Butts 1-2, Ramirez 0-1, Okonkwo 0-2). Assists—Iowa State 19 (Durr, Buckley 6); TCU 17 (Alix 8). Fouled out—TCU: Thompson. Rebounds—Iowa State 43 (Johnson 10); TCU 31(Moore 11). Total fouls—Iowa State 21, TCU 17. A—1,949.
