TCU upends Texas in Austin to eclipse win total from last season

In a turnaround season marked by milestone performances, TCU added two more Wednesday night under new men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon.
The Horned Frogs knocked off Texas 64-61 in the Erwin Center to record the team’s first road victory against a Big 12 opponent in almost two years. By doing so, TCU (13-3, 2-2 Big 12) assured it will win more games this season that it did a year ago in the final, 12-win season under former coach Trent Johnson.
Forward Vladimir Brodzianksy led the Frogs with a game-high 19 points and point guard Jaylen Fisher added 16, including a pair of pressure-packed free throws with 17.8 seconds remaining to extend a one-point margin to 64-61. The triumph marked TCU’s first victory in Austin since 1987, when both schools competed in the Southwest Conference.
With the Horned Frogs’ football team also winning its game in Austin in November, it marks the first time since 1959 for the Frogs to claim road victories over the Longhorns in both sports in the same year.
Texas (7-9, 1-3) was led by Jarrett Allen’s 18 points.
Comments